Dansby Swanson headshot

Dansby Swanson News: Resting up Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Swanson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

Swanson will move to the bench Saturday after going 1-for-3 with a steal and a run scored during Friday's victory. His absence will cause Nico Hoerner to move over to shortstop, opening up second base for Pedro Ramirez.

Dansby Swanson
Chicago Cubs
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