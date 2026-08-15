Dansby Swanson News: Resting up Saturday
Swanson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Swanson will move to the bench Saturday after going 1-for-3 with a steal and a run scored during Friday's victory. His absence will cause Nico Hoerner to move over to shortstop, opening up second base for Pedro Ramirez.
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