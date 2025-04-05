Fantasy Baseball
Dansby Swanson News: Slugs home run in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Swanson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Padres.

Swanson has his power stroke working lately, as that's now three home runs over his last six games. The shortstop isn't doing much else at the plate, as he's only batting .233, though fantasy managers won't complain about the long balls. Swanson hit 16 home runs last year, and he could fly past that number if he sustains his recent level of performance.

