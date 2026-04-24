Dansby Swanson News: Starts, completes comeback effort
Swanson went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a triple, a hit-by-pitch, four total RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers.
Swanson started the Cubs' comeback effort with a two-run triple in the seventh inning. He added a two-run homer in the ninth to put his team ahead for the first time in the game, and Corbin Martin was able to make that lead stand. Swanson is 5-for-17 with three extra-base hits and nine RBI over his last five games. For the season, the shortstop is batting .209 with an .802 OPS, six homers, 21 RBI, 22 runs scored, a double, a triple and a steal over 26 contests.
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