Dansby Swanson News: Taking seat Sunday

Swanson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Nico Hoerner and Pedro Ramirez will serve as the Cubs' starters in the middle infield while Swanson retreats to the bench for the series finale. Swanson had started each of the Cubs' last six games, going 4-for-21 with one home run, one walk, two RBI and two additional runs during that stretch.