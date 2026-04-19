Darell Hernaiz News: Drives first homer of season
Hernaiz went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and two walks in Sunday's loss to the White Sox.
With Max Muncy shifting to designated hitter, Hernaiz drew the start at third base and connected on his first homer of the season, a solo shot off Noah Schultz in the second inning. In addition to being his first long ball, Sunday's homer marked the utility infielder's first extra-base hit and RBI of the year. Hernaiz figures to continue operating primarily as a reserve, with most of his starts coming against left-handed pitching.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darell Hernaiz See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West44 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country54 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darell Hernaiz See More