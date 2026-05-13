Darell Hernaiz headshot

Darell Hernaiz News: Logs three hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Hernaiz went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Cardinals.

Hernaiz looked to be losing his grip on a starting role at third base last week, but the absence of Jacob Wilson (shoulder) has opened up shortstop for the foreseeable future. Hernaiz will need to hit his way into keeping the job -- this was just his second multi-hit effort of the campaign. The infielder is batting a passable .250, but he has a .638 OPS with one home run, five RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases over 69 plate appearances. He doesn't appear to have much upside unless his bat gets hot.

Darell Hernaiz
Sacramento Athletics
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