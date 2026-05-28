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Darell Hernaiz News: Logs two hits Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Hernaiz went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's loss against Seattle.

Hernaiz collected a pair of singles, one in the third inning and another in the seventh frame, marking his sixth multi-hit effort of the campaign. The infielder entered the 2026 season in a reserve role but has operated as the Athletics' primary shortstop since Jacob Wilson (shoulder) landed on the injured list May 12. Across his past 15 contests, Hernaiz is slashing .348/.400/.391 with two doubles, two RBI, six runs and a stolen base.

Darell Hernaiz
Sacramento Athletics
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