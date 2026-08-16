Darell Hernaiz News: Moving up from Triple-A

The Athletics recalled Hernaiz from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday. He'll start at third base and bat ninth in the Athletics' series finale versus the Rangers.

Hernaiz will be up with the Athletics for the third time this season after slashing .237/.318/.288 with one home run, three stolen bases, seven RBI and 12 runs in 134 plate appearances between the prior two stints. The Athletics placed Tyler Soderstrom (hip) on the 10-day injured list to clear a spot on the active roster for Hernaiz, who is likely to serve in a depth role in the infield and is expected to receive most of his playing time versus left-handed pitching.