Darell Hernaiz headshot

Darell Hernaiz News: Nabs second steal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Hernaiz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Rangers.

With Max Muncy getting a rare day off, Hernaiz drew the start at the hot corner and swiped his second base of the season. Playing time has been tough to come by for the utility man, and the results have been lackluster when called upon, as he's slashing .200/.238/.200 in 21 plate appearances. Hernaiz figures to continue seeing action as a fill-in option on rest days for Muncy, Jeff McNeil and Jacob Wilson rather than forcing his way into a regular role.

Darell Hernaiz
Sacramento Athletics
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