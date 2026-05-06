Darell Hernaiz headshot

Darell Hernaiz News: Not in lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Hernaiz is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia.

Hernaiz had started each of the previous nine contests, but he'll begin Wednesday's festivities on the bench. Zack Gelof is covering third base and batting ninth for the Athletics.

Darell Hernaiz
Sacramento Athletics
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