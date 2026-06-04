Darell Hernaiz headshot

Darell Hernaiz News: Out of lineup again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Hernaiz is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Cubs.

It's the second straight day out of the lineup after Hernaiz had started each of the previous seven tilts. Alika Williams will handle shortstop for the Athletics.

Darell Hernaiz
Sacramento Athletics
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