Darell Hernaiz News: Out of lineup again Thursday
Hernaiz is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Cubs.
It's the second straight day out of the lineup after Hernaiz had started each of the previous seven tilts. Alika Williams will handle shortstop for the Athletics.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darell Hernaiz See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)Yesterday
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darell Hernaiz See More