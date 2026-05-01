Darell Hernaiz News: Provides three-hit game

Hernaiz went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Royals.

Hernaiz continued his recent hot stretch, reaching base three times on infield singles, with each hit contributing to a run -- including one that scored due to an error. The third baseman's approach has paid off lately, as he's now batting 6-for-19 (.316) over his last six games. On the season, Hernaiz is slashing .256/.341/.333 with four RBI and three runs scored across 45 plate appearances.