Darell Hernaiz News: Provides three-hit game
Hernaiz went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Royals.
Hernaiz continued his recent hot stretch, reaching base three times on infield singles, with each hit contributing to a run -- including one that scored due to an error. The third baseman's approach has paid off lately, as he's now batting 6-for-19 (.316) over his last six games. On the season, Hernaiz is slashing .256/.341/.333 with four RBI and three runs scored across 45 plate appearances.
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