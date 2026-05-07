Darell Hernaiz headshot

Darell Hernaiz News: Sitting again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Hernaiz isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Hernaiz will grab a seat on the bench for a second consecutive game after going just 1-for-13 at the plate to begin the month of May. Zack Gelof will start at third base and bat eighth.

Darell Hernaiz
Sacramento Athletics
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