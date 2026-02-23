Darell Hernaiz News: Solid performance Monday

Hernaiz started at shortstop and went 2-for-3 with a double in Monday's Cactus League loss to the Giants.

Hernaiz turned in a solid showing at the plate, reaching on an infield single in the first inning before lacing a 101.4 mph double to right field in the third inning. The 24-year-old slashed a modest .231/.292/.306 with eight extra-base hits and 16 RBI across 51 games with the Athletics last season and is competing this spring for a spot on the MLB roster in 2026. His ability to handle multiple infield positions works in his favor, and performances like Monday's are encouraging as Hernaiz prepares to depart to represent Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.