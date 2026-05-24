Darell Hernaiz headshot

Darell Hernaiz News: Twelve-game starting streak ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Hernaiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Alika Williams will pick up his first start for the Athletics since being acquired last weekend while Hernaiz retreats to the bench for the series finale in San Diego. Hernaiz had started at shortstop in each of the Athletics' last 12 games, going 12-for-36 (.333 average) with one stolen base, six runs and two RBI during that stretch.

Darell Hernaiz
Sacramento Athletics
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