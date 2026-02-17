Darren Baker headshot

Darren Baker News: Inks MiLB deal with White Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

The White Sox signed Baker to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Baker -- who did not receive an invitation to major-league camp -- slashed .256/.343/.318 with one homer and 26 steals in 107 games with Triple-A Rochester in the Nationals organization in 2025. The 27-year-old got a cup of coffee with the Nats in 2024, going 7-for-14 at the plate. Baker will give the White Sox some experienced infield depth at Triple-A Charlotte.

Darren Baker
Chicago White Sox
