Darren McCaughan

Darren McCaughan News: Loses roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

The Twins designated McCaughan for assignment Monday.

Despite pitching well over his three relief appearances with the Twins -- he gave up one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out six over 5.1 innings -- McCaughan will be cycled off the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster in favor of a fresher arm in right-hander Scott Blewett, who was called up from Triple-A St. Paul. If McCaughan isn't traded or claimed off waivers, he'll remain in the Twins organization and report back to St. Paul, where he could serve as a swingman.

Darren McCaughan
Minnesota Twins

