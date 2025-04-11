Darren McCaughan News: Signs back with Minnesota

McCaughan agreed to a minor-league contract with the Twins on Friday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

McCaughan was designated for assignment by the Twins earlier in the week and rejected going to Triple-A St. Paul in favor of free agency. He's now back with the organization on a new deal after appearing in three games out of the bullpen for Minnesota, registering a 1.69 ERA and 6:1 K:BB across 5.1 innings of work. There's a good chance McCaughan is back in the majors at some point this season.