DaShawn Keirsey headshot

DaShawn Keirsey News: Added to 40-man roster, optioned

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Atlanta selected Keirsey's contract Thursday and optioned him to Gwinnett.

Keirsey had an opt-out in his minor-league contract, and Atlanta decided to add him to the 40-man roster in order to prevent him from leaving. He's slashed .260/.298/.384 with four home runs and 16 stolen bases in 49 games with Gwinnett this season.

DaShawn Keirsey
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DaShawn Keirsey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DaShawn Keirsey See More
Top Prospects to Stash as Rosters Expand
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as Rosters Expand
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
275 days ago
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
MLB
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
Author Image
Erik Halterman
322 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
May 18, 2025
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
May 17, 2025
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
May 3, 2025