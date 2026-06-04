DaShawn Keirsey News: Added to 40-man roster, optioned
Atlanta selected Keirsey's contract Thursday and optioned him to Gwinnett.
Keirsey had an opt-out in his minor-league contract, and Atlanta decided to add him to the 40-man roster in order to prevent him from leaving. He's slashed .260/.298/.384 with four home runs and 16 stolen bases in 49 games with Gwinnett this season.
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