DaShawn Keirsey headshot

DaShawn Keirsey News: Gets start in RF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2025 at 10:39pm

Keirsey started in right field and went 0-for-4 with one steal in Friday's loss to Atlanta. He hit ninth in the batting order.

Keirsey replaced injured Matt Wallner (hamstring) in right field and could continue to get starts in his place if he gets hot at the plate. He has speed to help fantasy teams (37 steals at Triple-A last season) but hasn't yet shown he can hit at the major league level. He's hitting .154 (2-for-13) after hitting .111 (2-for-18) in just 13 major league games last year.

DaShawn Keirsey
Minnesota Twins
