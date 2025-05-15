DaShawn Keirsey News: Launches home run

Keirsey went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's 4-0 win over the Orioles.

Keirsey tagged Tomoyuki Sugano for a two-run shot in the third inning - the first of back-to-back home runs for the Twins. The long ball was Keirsey's first of 2025 and the second of his big-league career. Keirsey entered Thursday's contest with one hit in his previous 21 at-bats. While he couldn't put together a multi-hit outing, the long ball could be what Keirsey needed to snap out of the slump.