Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DaShawn Keirsey headshot

DaShawn Keirsey News: Makes Minnesota's roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

The Twins informed Keirsey on Monday that he has made the Opening Day roster, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Keirsey earned the spot after hitting .275 with one home run and three stolen bases during Grapefruit League play. The 27-year-old can handle all three outfield spots and will operate mostly as a backup, although he could draw some starts in the outfield on days the Twins use Trevor Larnach, Byron Buxton or Matt Wallner at designated hitter.

DaShawn Keirsey
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now