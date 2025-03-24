DaShawn Keirsey News: Makes Minnesota's roster

The Twins informed Keirsey on Monday that he has made the Opening Day roster, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Keirsey earned the spot after hitting .275 with one home run and three stolen bases during Grapefruit League play. The 27-year-old can handle all three outfield spots and will operate mostly as a backup, although he could draw some starts in the outfield on days the Twins use Trevor Larnach, Byron Buxton or Matt Wallner at designated hitter.