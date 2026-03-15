DaShawn Keirsey News: Misses out on Opening Day roster
Atlanta reassigned Keirsey to minor-league camp Saturday.
The defensive-minded outfielder was unable to secure a bench spot on Atlanta's Opening Day roster and appears set to begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett. As a member of the Twins organization last season, Keirsey saw action in 74 games at the big-league level and slashed .107/.138/.179 with two home runs and 10 stolen bases over 88 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DaShawn Keirsey See More
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects to Stash as Rosters Expand194 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move241 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Pickups of the Week301 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target302 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target316 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DaShawn Keirsey See More