DaShawn Keirsey headshot

DaShawn Keirsey News: Misses out on Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 7:29am

Atlanta reassigned Keirsey to minor-league camp Saturday.

The defensive-minded outfielder was unable to secure a bench spot on Atlanta's Opening Day roster and appears set to begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett. As a member of the Twins organization last season, Keirsey saw action in 74 games at the big-league level and slashed .107/.138/.179 with two home runs and 10 stolen bases over 88 plate appearances.

DaShawn Keirsey
Atlanta Braves
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