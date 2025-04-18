Daulton Varsho Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Varsho (shoulder) will begin his rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin this weekend, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Varsho is expected to play a couple of games for Dunedin before shifting his rehab assignment to Triple-A Buffalo for approximately five games. Barring any setbacks, that would line Varsho up to return either near the end of the upcoming road trip against the Yankees or for the start of the Blue Jays' home stand against the Red Sox on April 29. Varsho is in the final stages of his recovery from a procedure on his right shoulder that he underwent in September.