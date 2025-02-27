Fantasy Baseball
Daulton Varsho

Daulton Varsho Injury: Cleared for spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 9:49am

Varsho (shoulder) will make his Grapefruit League debut at designated hitter Friday versus the Yankees, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Recovering from last September's right rotator cuff surgery, Varsho has extended his throwing distance to 120 feet and continues to shag flyballs and hit as he normally would. It's not clear when he might be cleared to play defense in a spring game. Varsho has been ruled out for Opening Day but could be looking at a relatively brief absence to begin the season.

Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays
