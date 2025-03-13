Daulton Varsho Injury: Could be ready for Opening Day

Varsho (shoulder) threw out to around 105 feet Thursday and could be cleared to play the outfield by the time the Blue Jays open their season March 27 versus the Orioles, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

After he underwent surgery on his right shoulder Sept. 23, Varsho's availability for the start of the 2025 season appeared to be in peril, but the 28-year-old appears to be progressing well in his recovery. Though he hasn't yet been cleared to resume playing the outfield, Varsho has been able to stay on track with his normal spring hitting progression by serving as a designated hitter in six Grapefruit League games and going 5-for-16 with three home runs. A reigning Gold Glove Award winner, Varsho brings a good amount of his value in center field, but the Blue Jays could be open to deploying him as a DH to begin the season if he needs a little extra time to complete his throwing program.