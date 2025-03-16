Fantasy Baseball
Daulton Varsho Injury: Could begin season on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 8:23am

Manager John Schneider said Sunday that Varsho (shoulder) is likely to begin the season on the injured list if he's not cleared to play the outfield, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old has been serving as a designated hitter in spring games while he continues to work through his rehab from September shoulder surgery, but Schneider apparently doesn't plan to carry that into the regular season. Varsho has extended his throwing distance to 120 feet, and the Blue Jays are expected to make a decision on his availability for Opening Day by the end of the week. Any potential absence to begin the season likely wouldn't be lengthy for the outfielder.

