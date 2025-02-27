Daulton Varsho Injury: Could make spring debut Friday

Varsho (shoulder) could make his Grapefruit League debut as a designated hitter as soon as Friday, MLB.com reports.

Varsho has been facing live pitching and taking batting practice with no issues but has not yet been cleared to throw at full effort as he works his way back from last September's right rotator cuff surgery. The 28-year-old is not expected to be ready for Opening Day, but getting into a spring game before the end of February, even if it's just as a hitter, would be a good sign with his recovery.