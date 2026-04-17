Daulton Varsho Injury: Deemed day-to-day
Varsho is day-to-day after exiting Friday's game against Arizona with left knee discomfort, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Manager John Schneider said that Varsho reported discomfort in his lower quad before the game, so Schneider took him out of Friday's contest as a precaution. The 29-year-old outfielder hasn't gone in for imaging, which suggests that the team doesn't believe he's dealing with anything serious. If he sits out another game as a precaution, Myles Straw is likely to benefit from an extra start in center field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daulton Varsho See More
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver TargetsYesterday
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League2 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 125 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 107 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daulton Varsho See More