Daulton Varsho headshot

Daulton Varsho Injury: Deemed day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Varsho is day-to-day after exiting Friday's game against Arizona with left knee discomfort, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manager John Schneider said that Varsho reported discomfort in his lower quad before the game, so Schneider took him out of Friday's contest as a precaution. The 29-year-old outfielder hasn't gone in for imaging, which suggests that the team doesn't believe he's dealing with anything serious. If he sits out another game as a precaution, Myles Straw is likely to benefit from an extra start in center field.

Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays
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