Daulton Varsho Injury: Diagnosed with hamstring injury

Varsho was removed from Saturday's game against the Athletics due to left hamstring discomfort.

Varsho injured his left hamstring while attempting to stretch a double into a triple in the third inning. The 28-year-old outfielder will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury. Myles Straw entered the game at the top of the fourth, and he would be in line for more starts in the outfield if Varsho were to be sidelined for an extended period of time.