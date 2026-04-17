Daulton Varsho headshot

Daulton Varsho Injury: Exits with knee discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Varsho was removed from Friday's game against the Diamondbacks with left knee discomfort.

Varsho struck out during his lone at-bat before being replaced in center field in the third inning. More information on the severity of his injury will likely come out in the near future, and if the 29-year-old has to miss any amount of time, Myles Straw would be the next man up to start in center field.

Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays
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