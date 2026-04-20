Daulton Varsho Injury: Expected back in lineup Monday
Varsho (knee) said Sunday that he will "probably" be back in the lineup Monday against the Angels, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Varsho exited Friday's game versus the Diamondbacks and didn't play Saturday or Sunday because of left knee discomfort. However, he was feeling significantly better by Sunday and is on track to return to action for Monday's series opener. Varsho is sporting a .262/.333/.462 batting line with three home runs and one stolen base in his first 19 contests this season.
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