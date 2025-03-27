Daulton Varsho Injury: Heads to IL

The Blue Jays placed Varsho (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

Varsho produced a .994 OPS over 37 plate appearances as a designated hitter in spring training, but because much of his value is derived from his defense, the Blue Jays will stash him on the IL to begin the season while he waits to gain clearance to play center field. Though he's still on the mend from September surgery on his right shoulder, Varsho recently increased his throwing distance to 120 feet, so he may not need much time to complete his throwing progression before making his 2025 debut. His IL placement is retroactive to Monday, so he'll be eligible to debut as soon as April 4.