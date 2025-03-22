Fantasy Baseball
Daulton Varsho headshot

Daulton Varsho Injury: IL stint on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Varsho (shoulder) will begin the season on the injured list, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Varsho has been able to DH this spring with plenty of success, turning in a 1.126 OPS over 33 plate appearances. However, manager John Schneider has said that the 28-year-old would likely head to the IL if he hadn't been cleared to play in the field by Opening Day. Varsho has been throwing from 120 feet, but it doesn't seem like there's enough time to get him outfield-ready in time for the start of the season, so his 2025 debut will be delayed until at least April 6. Until then, Nathan Lukes will likely serve as Toronto's center fielder.

