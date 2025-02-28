Daulton Varsho Injury: Not ruling out Opening Day

Varsho (shoulder) said Friday that it's "TBD" as to whether he will be ready in time for Opening Day, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider implied at the beginning of camp that he expected Varsho to need some time on the injured list to start the season, so avoiding the IL is probably still unlikely. However, Varsho isn't ruling it out. The 28-year-old homered out of the designated hitter spot Friday in his Grapefruit League debut, and it's possible Toronto will consider carrying him on its Opening Day roster even if he's only able to DH initially. Varsho has extended his throwing distance to 120 feet and the next step is to start throwing over 80 mph regularly.