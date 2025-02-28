Daulton Varsho Injury: Not ruling self out for Opening Day

Varsho (shoulder) said Friday that it's "TBD" as to whether he will be ready for Opening Day, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider implied at the beginning of camp that he expected the outfielder to need some time on the injured list to start the season. However, Varsho isn't ruling out completing his recovery from September rotator cuff surgery in time to avoid an IL stint. The 28-year-old hit a home run out of the designated-hitter spot Friday in his Grapefruit League debut, and it's possible Toronto will consider carrying him on its Opening Day roster even if he's only available as a DH initially. Varsho recently extended his throwing distance to 120 feet, and the next step in his rehab is to start throwing over 80 miles per hour with regularity.