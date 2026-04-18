Daulton Varsho headshot

Daulton Varsho Injury: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Varsho (knee) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Varsho was taken out of Friday's contest due to left knee discomfort, and the Blue Jays will give him a day off Saturday so he can recover. Myles Straw will fill in as Toronto's center fielder and bat eighth.

Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daulton Varsho See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daulton Varsho See More
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
2 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Chris Bennett
8 days ago