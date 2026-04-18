Daulton Varsho Injury: Not starting Saturday
Varsho (knee) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Varsho was taken out of Friday's contest due to left knee discomfort, and the Blue Jays will give him a day off Saturday so he can recover. Myles Straw will fill in as Toronto's center fielder and bat eighth.
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