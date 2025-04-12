Daulton Varsho Injury: Set to start throwing in games

Varsho (shoulder) will begin throwing in extended spring training games this week, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Varsho hasn't had any problems hitting while recovering from a shoulder procedure he underwent in September, and he's now been cleared to test his shoulder in a competitive environment. If he gets through a few extended spring training games with no issues, he'll be sent to Triple-A Buffalo to begin a rehab assignment before finally making his season debut with Toronto.