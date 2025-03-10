Daulton Varsho Injury: Shoulder feeling better

Blue Jays manager John Schneider played catch with Varsho (shoulder) from 90-to-100 feet Sunday and said it was "probably the best" the 28-year-old has felt, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Varsho will continue to extend the distances of his throwing as he works his way back from right shoulder surgery. The Blue Jays have not ruled Varsho out for Opening Day, although it's unclear whether he would be ready to play the outfield by then. He's looked good at the plate this spring as a designated hitter, going 4-for-13 with two home runs and a 1:3 K:BB.