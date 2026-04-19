Daulton Varsho Injury: Sitting again Sunday
Varsho (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
It's the second straight day on the bench for Varsho after he exited Friday's contest in Arizona due to left knee discomfort. The outfielder should be considered day-to-day as Myles Straw picks up a second consecutive start in center field Sunday.
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