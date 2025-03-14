Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daulton Varsho headshot

Daulton Varsho Injury: Surging at plate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Varsho (shoulder) went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

While the Blue Jays still aren't sure if Varsho will be ready to handle defensive duties by Opening Day, the 28-year-old is doing everything he can to convince the team his bat needs to be in the lineup, even if it's at DH. He's gone yard in back-to-back games after taking Cade Povich deep for a two-run shot in the fifth inning Thursday, and through seven appearances this spring Varsho is batting .350 (7-for-20) with a double, a triple and four home runs. He's on schedule with his throwing progression with two weeks to go ahead of Toronto's season opener, so there's still a good chance the Gold Glove center fielder will be in his usual spot March 27 against Baltimore.

Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now