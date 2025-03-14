Daulton Varsho Injury: Surging at plate

Varsho (shoulder) went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

While the Blue Jays still aren't sure if Varsho will be ready to handle defensive duties by Opening Day, the 28-year-old is doing everything he can to convince the team his bat needs to be in the lineup, even if it's at DH. He's gone yard in back-to-back games after taking Cade Povich deep for a two-run shot in the fifth inning Thursday, and through seven appearances this spring Varsho is batting .350 (7-for-20) with a double, a triple and four home runs. He's on schedule with his throwing progression with two weeks to go ahead of Toronto's season opener, so there's still a good chance the Gold Glove center fielder will be in his usual spot March 27 against Baltimore.