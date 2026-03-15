Daulton Varsho headshot

Daulton Varsho News: Another homer Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Varsho went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

After launching two homers Friday against the Twins, Varsho went deep again Saturday to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning, this time against two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal on a 95.5 mph sinker that he crushed to right-center field. Varsho now has four home runs in 35 spring plate appearances as part of a .455/.486/1.000 slash line, and the 29-year-old center fielder might only need to stay healthy to put together breakout campaign in 2026.

Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays
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