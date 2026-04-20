Daulton Varsho headshot

Daulton Varsho News: Back in lineup Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Varsho (knee) is starting in center field and batting seventh against the Angels on Monday.

Varsho missed the Blue Jays' last two games due to left knee soreness that cropped up during Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, but he has recovered enough to be in the lineup for Monday's series opener. Since April 1, Varsho has gone 14-for-47 (.298) with one steal, three home runs and six RBI.

Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daulton Varsho See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daulton Varsho See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
4 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago