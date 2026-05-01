Daulton Varsho headshot

Daulton Varsho News: Belts fourth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Varsho went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Twins.

The center fielder took Bailey Ober deep in the fourth inning, but it was all the offense Toronto could manage on the night. Varsho snapped a 12-game homer drought with the blast, and on the season he's slashing .235/.312/.408 with four long balls, two steals, eight RBI and 12 runs in 29 contests.

Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daulton Varsho See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daulton Varsho See More
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
MLB
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
Author Image
Dan Marcus
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Dan Marcus
10 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a Problem
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a Problem
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago