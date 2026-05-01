Daulton Varsho News: Belts fourth homer
Varsho went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Twins.
The center fielder took Bailey Ober deep in the fourth inning, but it was all the offense Toronto could manage on the night. Varsho snapped a 12-game homer drought with the blast, and on the season he's slashing .235/.312/.408 with four long balls, two steals, eight RBI and 12 runs in 29 contests.
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