Daulton Varsho News: Blasts walk-off grand slam
Varsho went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.
After the Rays scored twice to take a 3-1 lead in the top of the 10th inning, Varsho came up with the bases loaded with one out in the bottom half of the frame and launched an opposite-field grand slam off a two-strike pitch from Aaron Brooks, sending Toronto home with a win. It's the fifth homer of the year for Varsho, who's gone 7-for-21 (.333) with an .840 OPS in his last five games. Overall, he's slashing .250/.321/.403 with 13 RBI. 19 runs scored and three steals across 159 plate appearances this season.
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