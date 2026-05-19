Daulton Varsho headshot

Daulton Varsho News: Career-high four hits Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Varsho went 4-for-5 with a steal and a run scored during the Blue Jays' 5-4 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday.

Varsho posted a career high in hits Tuesday, all of which resulted in singles. He's recorded at least two hits in three of his last four games, which has improved his season slash line to .278/.346/.438 with four steals, five home runs and 15 RBI in 179 plate appearances.

Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays
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