Daulton Varsho News: Checking out of lineup Sunday

Varsho is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Since being activated from the 10-day injured list April 29 after completing his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery, Varsho has yet to start in more than three consecutive games. That trend will continue Sunday, as Myles Straw gets the nod in center while Varsho rests after starting Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Over his first nine games of the season with Toronto, Varsho is slashing .194/.250/.516 with three home runs, one stolen base, seven RBI and four runs.