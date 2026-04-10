Daulton Varsho News: Cracks first homer of season
Varsho went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double during the Blue Jays' 10-4 win over the Twins on Friday.
Varsho gave the Blue Jays a 6-4 lead in the fifth inning, when he took Anthony Banda deep to right-center field for his first home run of the 2026 season. Friday was Varsho's first multi-hit game since March 28 against the Athletics, and he has reached base safely in seven consecutive games.
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