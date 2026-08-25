Daulton Varsho News: Drives in two runs Tuesday

Varsho went 2-for-5 with two RBI during the Astros' 9-7 win over the Yankees on Tuesday.

Varsho gave the Astros an early 2-0 lead with an RBI single in the third before driving in another run in the fifth. It was the sixth multi-RBI game of the season for the veteran center fielder and second as a member of the Astros. Varsho is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, having gone7-for-22 (.318) with three RBI and three extra-base hits in that span.