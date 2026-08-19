Daulton Varsho headshot

Daulton Varsho News: Getting day off Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 3:57pm

Varsho is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Angels.

Varsho will get his first day off since he landed with Houston at the trade deadline. He has just six hits in 48 at-bats in his first 13 games for the Astros. Taylor Trammell will shift over to center field, and LaMonte Wade will get the start in left field Wednesday.

Daulton Varsho
Houston Astros
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