Daulton Varsho News: Getting day off Wednesday
Varsho is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Angels.
Varsho will get his first day off since he landed with Houston at the trade deadline. He has just six hits in 48 at-bats in his first 13 games for the Astros. Taylor Trammell will shift over to center field, and LaMonte Wade will get the start in left field Wednesday.
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